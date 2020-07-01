K.P.D, Ft. Hood, U.S. Marshals investigating self inflicted fatal shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division were investigating a criminal case early Wednesday morning that ended with a suspect dead.

According to Ofelia Miramontez, Public Affairs for KPD, at 1:29 a.m., officers found the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

While officers attempted to make contact, officials said, the suspect showed a weapon and fired towards himself.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KPD did not release any information on who the suspect’s identity but said, more information will be released as it becomes available.

