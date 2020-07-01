Advertisement

K.P.D, Ft. Hood, U.S. Marshals investigating self inflicted fatal shooting

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division were investigating a criminal case early Wednesday morning that ended with a suspect dead.

According to Ofelia Miramontez, Public Affairs for KPD, at 1:29 a.m., officers found the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

While officers attempted to make contact, officials said, the suspect showed a weapon and fired towards himself.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KPD did not release any information on who the suspect’s identity but said, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Sully supporter says remarks caught on camera at protest are being taken out of context

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Rusty Surette
Even after clarifying what he meant by saying "blaggie," some students feel his remarks were inappropriate and racist.

How you can travel safely during a pandemic, according to medical, travel experts

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Haley Vyrostek
We spoke to medical and travel experts on how you can travel safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSFD: ‘Leave the fireworks to the professionals this weekend'

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Kendall Hogan
Firework safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation partners with Safe Tech in new venture

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Clay Falls
A new venture in College Station hopes to make better technology products for defense and first responders.

June by the numbers in the Brazos Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Shel Winkley
Looking Back at June 2020 and how it compares to the past 30 years of weather in Bryan / College Station