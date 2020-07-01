Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Doctors urge GOP to halt Texas convention as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging. Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won't be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them. Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association. She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.

AMERICA PROTESTS-DALLAS SUIT

Dallas women sue city, county over Texas' anti-rioting law

DALLAS (AP) — Three Dallas women arrested amid protests against racism and police violence are suing the city and surrounding county in a challenge to the Texas anti-rioting law. Fifty-five-year-old Yolanda Dobbins, 20-year-old Lily Godinez and 35-year-old Megan Nordyke filed suit in federal court Tuesday. They claim police selectively enforced Texas’ anti-rioting law in a way that targeted protests protected by the First Amendment and ask the court to rule it unconstitutional. They were among hundreds of people police arrested but declined to charge in protests that followed the death of George Floyd. The Dallas city attorney and the Dallas County judge’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-MILITARY

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired servicemen, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-SCHOOLS

Texas to resume high-stakes standardized testing

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' top education official says the state will resume its high-stakes standardized testing in the upcoming school year. Texas plans to reopen schools in August despite record numbers of daily confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday that includes the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test. Testing was suspended when school were closed to combat the pandemic. The Texas State Teachers Association says the tests should be put off at least another year as schools try to figure out how to return to the classroom.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARREST

Two men charged with rioting at Texas Capitol amid protest

Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations. The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown Saturday. Police found 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges. Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer. Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Brown was not listed in jail records.

DOG ATTACK-CHILD KILLED

23-month-old child killed when attacked by dog in Texas

QUINLAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in northern Texas. Hunt County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix. Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital. Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter. No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEXAS

5 officers investigated over use of force at Austin protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin Police Department says five officers have been placed on paid administrative duty amid an investigation into what authorities call “less lethal” force during protests against racism and police brutality. The investigation follows public outcry after two people participating in protests in Austin were seriously injured by officers’ bean bag rounds, which is ammunition that law enforcement deems “less lethal” than bullets. Officers Nicholas Gebhart, Kyu An, John Siegel, Derrick Lehman and Kyle Felton were placed under investigation as of Friday, and their duties have been limited. Anti-racism demonstrations spread globally following the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-HARDING UNIVERSITY

Harding University won't rename building after Botham Jean

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' largest private college says it won't change the name of a building that pays homage to a former school president who opposed integration. A petition from a graduate of Harding University had sought to rename the Beroge S. Benson Auditorium after Botham Jean. Jean was a Black man killed in his living room in 2018 by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment as her own. Harding University President Bruce McLarty wrote a letter to the campus last week saying the name change won't happen. McLarty says he plans to honor Jean “prominently and permanently” on campus but hasn’t determined how.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-REMAIN-IN-MEXICO

Coronavirus case in refugee camp at US border raises alarm

HOUSTON (AP) — A nonprofit group says a person has tested positive for the coronavirus in the sprawling refugee camp on the U.S.-Mexico border where an estimated 2,000 people await their immigration court dates. Global Response Management said in a statement Tuesday that the positive test came back Monday for one person and negative for three family members. Global Response Management is providing medical care at the camp. Tests are pending for two other people. Residents in the camp live in squalid conditions: Most sleep in tents or underneath tarps, and there’s little access to running water.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AIRLINES

Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Top federal health officials are criticizing American Airlines for planning to fill flights and leave no seats empty during the virus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that packing people close together is even more problematic within the confines of an airplane. American said last week it will end its practice of trying to leave half of all middle seats empty. CDC director Robert Redfield says American's announcement sends the wrong message to the public. Texas-based American is joining United in trying to fill planes to 100%. Airlines are desperate to increase revenue as they try to survive a plunge in air travel due to the virus.