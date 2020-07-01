Local organizations adjusting holiday events due to COVID-19

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) -

The Wheelock 4th of July parade and cookout is just one of many holiday events that are adjusting the way they operate this year.

For the last 26 years, residents like Jordan Michael have grown accustomed to starting off their holiday morning with this event.

“I’ve been participating in the parade since the first parade in 1995,” said Michael “We started this whole thing and I’ve been doing it since the very beginning.”

The event is organized by the Friends of Wheelock School House group. They use the cookout after to help raise money to restore the Wheelock Schoolhouse which is the oldest building up and running in Robertson County.

Kathy Hedrick, Vice President of the groups says it’s a reunion they didn’t want to have to cancel.

“We began to talk about, ‘Can we do this?’ and ‘Can we do it in a safe manner?’,” said Hedrick.

Changes will be made to this year’s cookout. Instead of having everyone gather at the schoolhouse, there will be a pickup line at the First United Methodist Church of Wheelock.

“It’s going to be all take-out this year there will be no seating here in the building or in the church,” said Hedrick. “We normally serve brisket and sausage and that sort of thing but because the price was up so high at the time we were having to make these decisions on the parade we opted instead for the hamburgers.”

Those participating in the parade are encouraged to wear masks, social distance and not throw any candy, jewelry, or any other items to the crowd.

“If people will cooperate and wear their mask and socially distance I think we can do this in a safe matter. It’s just important for people to have this tradition. We’ve lost so many things because of the coronavirus,” said Hedrick.

They ask those attending the parade to remain socially distant from anyone outside of their family unit while wearing masks.

“It’s really a confusing time for a lot of people and kids especially and I think it’s really important that we do these things if we can safely so that our kids can have a little bit of normalcy,” said Michael.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the cookout is to follow. Lunch boxes will cost $10 and are available until they run out. All proceeds go towards the restoration of the 1908 Wheelock School House.

