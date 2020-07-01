Advertisement

New dining concept now open in Bryan

Public & Main replaces longtime B/CS restaurant Café Eccell
Public & Main Ferris Wheel of Wings
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Now open in Bryan, Public & Main features a wide-ranging menu of both food and drinks. Plus, guests also have the option to play games or relax in the lounge areas.

“The stated intent of Public & Main is to have a destination to ‘dine, drink and play,’” according to Public & Main’s website.

Local restaurant and bar owners Costa and Andreas Dallis wanted to bring this unique concept to the B/CS area for a while now.

“We look for things that are missing in the market,” said Costa Dallis, Public & Main owner. “This is an ‘Eater-tainment’ concept basically like a barcade.”

According to Costa Dallis, owner of Public & Main, the nudge to move on this idea came during the COVID-19 shut down in mid-spring. The brothers chose to transform their restaurant, Café Eccell, into Public & Main.

Even though Public & Main is completely different from Café Eccell from the interior decor to the layout to the concept, you can still find fan favorites on Public & Main’s menu like the strawberry tart and the grilled cheese sandwich and tomato basil soup to just name a few.

“[It’s] approachable,” said Dallis. “The new menu is very very fun. It has a lot of fun names.”

“The prices are more reasonable than Café Eccell was. It’s a little bit more affordable, so I think people can expect a place they come at any hour of the day.”

The new menu features brunch items to single plates to shareables to desserts and it even has an eye-catching Ferris Wheel of wings, which holds over 30 wings.

Click here to see the full menu.

Beyond the food, Public & Main brings the fun factor with games you can play while enjoying food and beverages.

According to Dallis, don’t get Public & Main confused with your classic arcade. The goal of the establishment was to bring a boutique upscale atmosphere.

“We tried to pick games you wouldn’t necessarily see in a game room,” said Dallis.

You can play pool, hoops, 8 man Foosball, skeeball and more.

In regard to COVID-19 procedures, Public & Main has hand sanitation stations set up, is following local mask orders, and the games are being sanitized between games and players, according to Dallis.

Public & Main is located at 4401 South Texas Avenue in Bryan. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information on Public & Main, you can visit the website, here.

