Quick bout with high pressure ahead of holiday weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
For the first time since Saturday night, we managed to dip down into the upper 70s this morning. It may be a slightly cooler, less humid start, but it will be a warmer finish to the day than what we’ve seen so far this week. A quick shower or storm is possible today, but the heat will be the bigger story - heat index will soar to about 105 before the afternoon is done, with a healthy south breeze.

The isolated chance for showers and a storm or two is possible through the end of the week, but a few more afternoon clouds and a touch higher for the weekend. Keep an eye on the sky for grilling/pool/lake plans, but any storm that pops up should be short-lived. We’ll also need to watch for a storm lasting past sunset, but we’re still expecting things to be good to go by fireworks time.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy by afternoon with a spot shower possible. High: 95. Heat Index: 103-106. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 97. Heat Index: 103-106. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

