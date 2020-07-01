Advertisement

Sully supporter says remarks caught on camera at protest are being taken out of context

Even after clarifying what he meant by saying "blaggie," some students feel his remarks were inappropriate and racist.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A defender of the Sully statue at Texas A&M University says his words are being taken out of context in a 17-second cell phone video widely shared now on social media.

Last Friday students and former students went face-to-face in the Academic Plaza and argued the future of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue. During a debate between several statue supporters and student-athletes, one man was heard on camera asking, “If you’re a student here are you an Aggie or a blaggie?”

On Monday, Infinite Tucker, a track and field standout at Texas A&M shared the video on his Twitter account and said, “Racism still exists” on the Texas A&M campus. “I was peacefully and calmly protesting until Leroy asked me if I was an ‘Aggie or Blackie.’” The video has been seen and shared by thousands of others on social media.

KBTX was able to reach Leroy by phone Tuesday to get his reaction. The 69-year-old Bryan resident declined our request for an on-camera interview, but he told us on the phone he never used the word “blackie.” He said the word used was “blaggie” - a combination of Aggie and black. Leroy said the point he was trying to make is despite skin color, everyone at the rally is an Aggie. He feels his words have been taken out of context and the short video clip doesn’t tell the whole story.

Alexia Hernandez is the student who shot that video.

“This is not just something that was taken out of context. This was something he obviously had in his vocabulary that shouldn’t have been used in the first place. Whether it be blackie or blaggie it doesn’t matter. That’s something you should never call a Black Aggie or fellow Aggie in any way shape or form,” said Hernandez.

KBTX spoke with other supporters of the statue who were there on Friday and they also expressed disappointment with the way protesters acted on Friday, including three protesters who attempted to stop traffic on Texas Avenue and others who were using vulgar language in chants as they walked by police officers.

The Texas A&M Student Senate is hosting a virtual forum on Wednesday to solicit additional feedback and opinions from students on the statue and what to do with it. That event will then be posted online for others to watch.

(Editor’s note: Alexia’s name was misspelled in the video as Alexis. Our apologies for the error.)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How you can travel safely during a pandemic, according to medical, travel experts

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
We spoke to medical and travel experts on how you can travel safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

CSFD: ‘Leave the fireworks to the professionals this weekend'

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Firework safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

News

Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation partners with Safe Tech in new venture

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation partners with Safe Tech in new venture

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
A new venture in College Station hopes to make better technology products for defense and first responders.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

CSFD: “Leave the fireworks to the professionals this weekend”

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sully supporter says remarks caught on camera at protest are being taken out of context

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Traveling Safely During a Pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

June by the numbers in the Brazos Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Looking Back at June 2020 and how it compares to the past 30 years of weather in Bryan / College Station

News

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Brian Smith was reported missing June 29, 2020.

News

Texas A&M shares new details on what fall semester will look like

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Tens of thousands of college students will return to our area soon.