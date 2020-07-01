Sully supporter says remarks caught on camera at protest are being taken out of context

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A defender of the Sully statue at Texas A&M University says his words are being taken out of context in a 17-second cell phone video widely shared now on social media.

Last Friday students and former students went face-to-face in the Academic Plaza and argued the future of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue. During a debate between several statue supporters and student-athletes, one man was heard on camera asking, “If you’re a student here are you an Aggie or a blaggie?”

On Monday, Infinite Tucker, a track and field standout at Texas A&M shared the video on his Twitter account and said, “Racism still exists” on the Texas A&M campus. “I was peacefully and calmly protesting until Leroy asked me if I was an ‘Aggie or Blackie.’” The video has been seen and shared by thousands of others on social media.

Racism still exist on Texas A&M Campus. Here is proof: As you can hear, by the birds chirping, I was peacefully and calmly protesting until Leroy asked me if I was an “Aggie or Blackie” #hateisthehiddencorevalue #RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike pic.twitter.com/SuKHwbHjZ2 — Infinite Tucker🅱️ (@infinite_tucker) June 29, 2020

KBTX was able to reach Leroy by phone Tuesday to get his reaction. The 69-year-old Bryan resident declined our request for an on-camera interview, but he told us on the phone he never used the word “blackie.” He said the word used was “blaggie” - a combination of Aggie and black. Leroy said the point he was trying to make is despite skin color, everyone at the rally is an Aggie. He feels his words have been taken out of context and the short video clip doesn’t tell the whole story.

Alexia Hernandez is the student who shot that video.

“This is not just something that was taken out of context. This was something he obviously had in his vocabulary that shouldn’t have been used in the first place. Whether it be blackie or blaggie it doesn’t matter. That’s something you should never call a Black Aggie or fellow Aggie in any way shape or form,” said Hernandez.

Protesters earlier this evening confronting those standing in front of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on A&M’s campus pic.twitter.com/uLkljn13Qf — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) June 27, 2020

KBTX spoke with other supporters of the statue who were there on Friday and they also expressed disappointment with the way protesters acted on Friday, including three protesters who attempted to stop traffic on Texas Avenue and others who were using vulgar language in chants as they walked by police officers.

Going back through video from last night, guy at beginning here was trying to talk everyone into going onto Texas Ave. and stop traffic. He was ignored by the marchers, and consistently ignored throughout in trying to get their attention: pic.twitter.com/5hwn5dymXh — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) June 27, 2020

The Texas A&M Student Senate is hosting a virtual forum on Wednesday to solicit additional feedback and opinions from students on the statue and what to do with it. That event will then be posted online for others to watch.

(Editor’s note: Alexia’s name was misspelled in the video as Alexis. Our apologies for the error.)

