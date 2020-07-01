Ten Aggies Selected for MLB Summer Player Pools

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ten Aggies have been selected as part of Major League Baseball’s initial 60-man team summer player pools.

With MLB tentatively set to open their 2020 campaign on July 23, teams were allotted a 60-player pool from which they could fill their big league rosters this season. Initial opening day rosters will include 30 players with the remaining players in the pool training off-site where they will continue working out in case needed for a potential call-up.

Seven of the 10 Aggies have prior MLB playing experience with Zach DeLoach (Seattle Mariners), Ryan Hendrix (Cincinnati Reds) and Braden Shewmake (Atlanta Braves) working toward their potential Major League debuts.

The other Aggies with spots on 60-man pools include Corbin Martin (Arizona Diamondbacks), Daniel Mengden (Oakland Athletics), A.J. Minter (Braves), Tyler Naquin (Cleveland Indians), Brooks Raley (Reds), Ross Stripling (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Michael Wacha (New York Mets).

The Aggies set to report this week include:

ZACH DELOACH, outfielder (Seattle Mariners)

On the heels of an abbreviated All-America campaign in 2020, DeLoach was selected by the Mariners in the second round with the 43rd overall pick.

RYAN HENDRIX, pitcher (Cincinnati Reds)

A four-year minor leaguer, Hendrix has worked his way up to Double-A in the Reds organization. Last year, he was 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA, two saves and 23 strikeouts in 19.1 innings with the Chattanooga Lookouts.

CORBIN MARTIN, pitcher (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Martin made his Major League debut with the Houston Astros in 2019. He pitched in five games before a season-ending injury and then moved to the Diamondbacks in a trade deadline deal.

DANIEL MENGDEN, pitcher (Oakland Athletics)

Mengden has enjoyed a four-year Major League career, all with the A’s. Last season, he posted a 5-2 record with a 4.83 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. His career numbers in the Majors are 17-19 with a 4.68 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 290.1 innings.

A.J. MINTER, pitcher (Atlanta Braves)

Minter’s career is off to a solid start with three seasons in the Braves’ bullpen. Last season, he racked up three wins and five saves in 36 relief appearances. For his career, Minter is 7-8 with 20 saves, a 4.28 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105.2 innings.

TYLER NAQUIN, outfielder (Cleveland Indians)

Naquin is a four-year Major League veteran, all with the Indians. Last season, the Spring, Texas, native batted .288 with 34 runs, 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 89 games. For his career, Naquin is hitting .283 with 112 runs, 46 doubles, five triples, 27 HR and 101 RBI in 285 games.

BROOKS RALEY, pitcher (Cincinnati Reds)

Raley returns to America after pitching five seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization. The Uvalde, Texas, product played for the Lotte Giants from 2015-19, posting a 48-53 record with a 4.73 ERA and 755 strikeouts in 910.2 innings. Prior to heading overseas, Raley pitched in 14 games for the Chicago Cubs in 2012-13.

BRADEN SHEWMAKE, infielder (Atlanta Braves)

Shewmake was first round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft with the Braves grabbing him with the 21st overall pick. He tore up Single-A with a .318 batting average, 37 runs, 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 39 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 51 games for the Rome Braves, earning a 14-game stint in Double-A to finish up 2019.

ROSS STRIPLING, pitcher (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Stripling has been a Swiss Army knife for the Dodgers during his four-year career, with 52 starts and 84 relief appearances. His career marks include a 20-24 record with two saves, a 3.51 ERA and 377 strikeouts in 387 innings. Last year, Stripling was 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 90.2 innings. He boasts a 2018 MLB All-Star Game appearance.

MICHAEL WACHA, pitcher (New York Mets)

Wacha gets a change of scenery after pitching seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals. For his career, he is 59-39 with a 3.91 ERA and 759 strikeouts in 867.2 innings. Wacha owns a 2015 MLB All-Star Game appearance and a 2013 National League Championship Series MVP trophy.