Texas A&M Set to Face Boise State at The Battleground 2k20

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team added a quality non-conference opponent to its 2020-21 schedule with a neutral site matchup against Boise State as part of The Battleground 2k20. The Aggies and Broncos will face off at the Toyota Center in Houston on December 18.

The meeting marks the first time the Aggies and Broncos have squared off on the hardwood. Texas A&M has competed in the Toyota Center four times since the arena opened in 2003.

Boise State, who has won at least 20 games in seven of the last eight years, is coming off a 20-12 (11-7 Mountain West) campaign last season. The Broncos are led by head coach Leon Rice, who enters his 11th year at the helm.

The game is part of a doubleheader that also features Texas and Louisiana Tech. For more information on The Battleground 2k20, visit www.battleground2k.com.

The Aggies’ full non-conference schedule will be released at a later date. Texas A&M announced it will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 25-27, 2020, and features a formidable field in Creighton, Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.

