Traveling in Texas? Find out which counties have mask orders

44 counties have implemented face mask orders.
Counties in Texas that have mask orders.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With recent spikes in positive COVID-19 cases, Texas has halted reopening phases and heightened social distancing practices. Some counties have implemented face mask ordinances.

If you plan on traveling in Texas, it’s good to know where wearing a mask in public is required or “strongly recommended”.

These orders range from recommended to mandatory. A mandatory mask order means there will be a penalty for not wearing a mask, but most penalties fall on commercial businesses. The purpose of these mask orders is to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This map was last updated July 1, 2020. If you plan on traveling throughout Texas, be sure to check with each county’s website you plan on visiting to make sure you’re prepared and up to date on their COVID-19 regulations.

