Treat of the Day: Col. Ross Guieb named Director of BCDC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Effective today, Colonel Rosendo “Ross” Guieb moves from the senior staff of the Army Futures Command to a new role managing the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex.

It’s a complex being built on the 2,000 acre RELLIS Campus to help accelerate military innovation.

His previous assignments include two tours in Iraq, a tour in Afghanistan, a brigade command at Fort Hood, Texas, and multiple deployments to Honduras and Panama.

The BCDC is designed to support the Army’s desire to quicken its procurement process dramatically, accelerating it to something closer to the technology advances in the private sector.

