14,000 free face masks handed out by United Way of the Brazos Valley

United Way of the Brazos Valley handed out 14,000 free face masks that were donated by Brazos County Emergency Management and Lowe’s Home Improvement in a drive-thru in front of Bryan High School.
United Way of the Brazos Valley handed out 14,000 free face masks that were donated by Brazos County Emergency Management and Lowe’s Home Improvement in a drive-thru in front of Bryan High School.(Tennyson Guthrie | KBTX)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley helped those in need in the community by handing out 14,000 free face masks Wednesday in front of Bryan High School.

These masks were donated by Brazos County Emergency Management and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The face masks were distributed in bundles of five, beginning with the N95 masks, until supplies last, with a one face mask bundle limit per car.

“The United Way is about fighting for every person in the Brazos Valley every single day,” said President & CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley, Alison Prince. “Right now, that looks like handing out face masks. It will look different based on the needs in our community and that is what we are doing is by adapting and being what our community needs in their moment of need.”

United Way of the Brazos Valley President & CEO Alison Prince, a volunteer, and the College Station Lowe's Home Improvement store manager Scott Decker pose for a picture during Wednesday's free face masks drive-thru.
United Way of the Brazos Valley President & CEO Alison Prince, a volunteer, and the College Station Lowe's Home Improvement store manager Scott Decker pose for a picture during Wednesday's free face masks drive-thru.(KBTX Staff)

There are no plans for another face mask drive-thru at this point, but the United Way says that if they receive more donations, they would probably have one.

