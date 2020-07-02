Advertisement

A&M economist: It’s going to be a long road back

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics paints a gloomy picture.

But there are bright spots in the numbers.

For one, our local unemployment rate continues to be on the decline.

The Director of the Private Enterprise Research Center in the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service, Dennis Jansen, joins First News at Four to break down what the latest data means.

KBTX: So the May unemployment data on the Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA’s) in Texas was just released. What jumped out at you most?

Dennis Jansen: Mostly that MSA’s in Texas experienced lower unemployment rates in general... and that follows the state of Texas. The state of Texas had a falling unemployment rate between April and May. That said the unemployment rates are still sky-high. The local rate, is what... 8.9%? That’s pretty high.

KBTX: The Bryan-College Station (B/CS) area has consistently remained among the MSA’s with the lowest unemployment rate. On the last release the B/CS area was number 2. Now we’re tied with Amarillo for the lowest. What do you attribute to that?

Dennis Jansen: As you said we typically have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Texas; and I think this is part due to the composition of the local labor force and the importance of the students to the local economy. And students as workers. When the economy expands, students move into the labor force, and sometimes that means moving into town. When the economy contracts as it has done recently, students sometimes move home, move out of town. Then they’re not counted as unemployed in B/CS area.

KBTX: Compared to January, employment in the b-c-s area has dropped roughly 12%. However, compared to other MSA’s in Texas, we’ve had it pretty easy-- with Midland and Odessa seeing numbers closer to 20%. How long will it take our economy to get those people back to work?

Dennis Jansen: This is a difficult question. When you mention Midland and Odessa, they’ve partially been hurt by the pandemic but they’ve partly been hurt by the decline in oil prices. And the resulting decline in drilling activity. Oil prices are now about $40 a barrel, but they were up to around $60 a barrel at the turn of the year. In other areas, the economy has also been hurt by this. The Houston area has been impacted a lot by the oil industry woes. Our local area has been less impacted but that doesn’t help a lot of people out of jobs or business reduced revenue or not open.

In terms of when will this end, we don’t have a lot of historical experience with the government shutting down large parts of the economy. I do say that turning off and then on again like a light switch, that’s not whats going to happen. I think people that thought that’s what was going to happen are rather disappointed in the results. Unemployment rates typically rise slowly during a recession and they fall perhaps even more slowly after the recession ends. And that’s the typical recession. This time unemployment rates took off like a rocket, but I think that’s because the government had to shut down businesses because of the virus. To get more to the point, the Federal Reserve recently released projections that the unemployment rate at the end of this year would be 9.3%. And at the end of 2021 would be 6.5% and by the end of 2022 would be 5.5%. so they’re projecting a typical slow recovery of unemployment rates. A slow decline after a recession. Now the unemployment rate in the U.S. was just announced to be 11.1% so I think the Fed might be a little bit pessimistic. This will end when government restrictions are lifted and when consumers and other individuals start to return to a more normal behavior in terms of going to restaurants, in terms of traveling, getting on airplanes. And until that happens, we’re still going to have trouble with unemployment. I think what we really need is that vaccine. I hope it comes quickly.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

Petition to remove Walker County Confederate monument reaches more than 4,000

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
A petition to remove a Confederate Monument from the Walker County Courthouse now has more than 4,000 signatures.

Focus At Four

New unemployment claims on the rise again

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
New unemployment claims on the rise again

News

Huntsville ISD announces fall class plans

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Students will have three options for learning when they return for classes this fall at Huntsville ISD.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: First Friday in downtown Bryan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: First Friday in downtown Bryan

News

Gov. Abbott issues statewide mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Thursday requiring people to wear masks in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Brazos County confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases, 41 hospitalizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Victims identified in fatal double shooting in College Station subdivison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette and Kendall Hogan
Police say the two men shot at one another and there is no suspect at-large or threat to the public.

News

Texas lawmaker seeks AG opinion to clarify who has authority to remove Sully statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
State Attorney General Ken Paxton is being asked to weigh-in on the future of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross monument.

News

Texas A&M football settles rules violation with NCAA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M Athletics stressed that the violations were isolated and unintentional and both the university and head football coach Jimbo Fisher worked actively to resolve the issue.