Advertisement

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.
The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.(Source: WVUE/Gray News)
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

Players are still discussing with their union whether to ask for cancellation of all preseason games, according to two people familiar with their thinking. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because a decision hasn't been made.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players' conditioning won't be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play, with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled, although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up practices during the first few weeks of training camp.

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped as the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Herman Cain is hospitalized with coronavirus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 74-year-old found out Monday that he had coronavirus and by Wednesday “had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization.”

News

UPDATE: Fort Hood to hold news conference on status of Guillen investigation

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood’s senior commander, Army investigators and local law enforcement officers will update the status of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen Thursday afternoon.

National

Epstein friend Maxwell arrested, accused of recruiting girls for sex

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday on charges she helped recruit three girls — one as young as 14 — to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of girls and women over many years.

National Politics

Intel chiefs brief congressional leaders on Russia bounties

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. intelligence chiefs conducted classified briefings Thursday for congressional leaders who have demanded more answers about intelligence assessments that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Texas hospital overwhelmed with coronavirus patients

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
A hospital in San Antonio is at capacity with coronavirus patients.

National

Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Canadian PM Trudeau lives

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.

National

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

News

Texas A&M football settles rules violation with NCAA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M Athletics stressed that the violations were isolated and unintentional and both the university and head football coach Jimbo Fisher worked actively to resolve the issue.

National

Video: Florida police laugh after shooting rubber bullets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday that shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured.