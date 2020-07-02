Bombers Take Game 2 Against the Hairy Men

Bryan / College Station, TX (July 1, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers improved to 2-0 tonight with a 6-3 win over the visiting Round Rock Hairy Men. Brazos Valley prevailed despite having just three hits all game.

The Bombers got off to a hot start, scoring four in the bottom of the 1st, taking advantage of three straight walks (including an RBI walk for Wesley Faison) after a leadoff single from Kelby Weyler. Grayson Tatrow and Jeffery David had back-to-back RBI’s before Faison scored on an error to cap off the inning. Round Rock pulled to within one after a three-run 3rd inning, but the runs stopped there for the Hairy Men. The Bombers added a couple of insurance runs in the 5th to secure the victory.

Kelby Weyler had another multi-hit game, going 2-3 with a walk and two runs. He is now 5-8 so far this season. Manny Garcia had the only other hit for the Bombers tonight with an RBI double to left field.

Travis Hester, Zachary Griggs, Logan Bell and Jack Brinley combined for 12 strikeouts and held the Hairy Men to six hits. Griggs was credited with the win, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings and striking out four. Brinley earned his first save of the season, allowing just one hit in the final two innings.

The Bombers will play the third and final game of their opening series against the Round Rock Hairy Men Travis Field tomorrow night, July 2nd, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.