Brazos County confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases, 41 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 101 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,132 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 31 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

41 people are currently hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,065 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,228. There have been 20,150 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 211

77802: 174

77803: 622

77805: 7

77806: 3

77807: 146

77808: 93

77840: 399

77841: 3

77843: 4

77845: 504

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 50 84 Brazos 1,132 2,228 Burleson 57 83 Grimes 97 354 Houston 23 74 Lee 36 54 Leon 6 31 Madison 15 27 Milam 21 90 Montgomery 917 2,257 Robertson 46 56 San Jacinto 15 35 Trinity 16 36 Walker 310 2,137 Waller 57 149 Washington 91 280

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 589 staffed hospital beds with 186 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 18 available ICU beds and 62 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 31 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 50 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 84 total cases and 50 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 83 total cases, and 19 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 68 active cases. There have been 56 total cases in the county and 55 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 32 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 29 active cases and 238 total cases. There have been 207 recoveries and two deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has 23 active cases, with 74 total cases. There have been 50 recovered cases and one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 54 cases, with 14 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 31 total cases, with 6 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 27 cases with 12 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 90 total cases and 69 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 917 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,257 total cases and 1,304 recovered cases. There are currently 27 hospitalizations and there have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 46 active COVID-19 cases, with 56 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 24

77856 - 16

77837 - 4

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 35 cases with 18 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 36 total cases with 16 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,137 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 310 cases are active in the community and 186 are recovered community cases. 1,638 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 57 active cases of COVID-19. There are 149 total cases and 92 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 91 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 280 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 78,025 active cases and 87,556 recoveries. There have been 168,062 total cases reported and 2,174,548 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,481 Texans have died from COVID-19.

244 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 31,422 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 1 at 3:50 p.m.