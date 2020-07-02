Advertisement

Bryan Aquatic Center reopening with limitations

Bryan Aquatic Center (BAC) will reopen to patrons on a limited basis beginning July 6
Bryan Aquatic Center (BAC) will reopen to patrons on a limited basis beginning July 6
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Aquatic Center will be reopening to the public on Monday, July 6, but with limitations on what you can do at the pool.

There will be no recreational swimming at the pool at the start of the reopening. This means that the water slides and the diving board will not be open. Guests who are at least 18 years of age will be able to reserve a lane for lap swimming for 45 minutes per day. After your time is up, you will have 15 minutes to exit the facility before cleaning will begin for the next time block.

Reserving lanes can be done online (Lane Reservation) or by calling 979-209-5222 during listed lap swim hours that you can find on their website.

Social distancing and screen testing will be implied to enter the aquatic center.

