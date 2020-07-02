Four Aggie golfers named WGCA All-American Scholars
COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Four members of the Texas A&M women’s golf team were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team, which requires a 3.50 grade point average or higher.
Making the elite team were senior Courtney Dow, junior Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Brooke Tyree and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. In addition to all four Aggies carrying above a 3.50 cumulative GPA, Dow, Schwienteck and Tyree posted perfect 4.0 GPA last spring.
The WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams recognize the outstanding academic and athletic achievements in women's college golf. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection to these teams in college athletics (3.50 GPA), the WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams continue to demonstrate the high level academic achievements of our players.
To be nominated a student athlete must meet the following criteria:
- Have an overall grade point average of 3.50 or higher (on a 4.00 scale) for the entirety of their collegiate career.
- Must be an amateur and on the team's roster through the conclusion of the team's season.
- Be of high moral character and in good standing at the college making the nomination. The Head Golf Coach, Athletic Director, or the Faculty Athletic Representative must certify the accuracy of the information on the nomination form.
- The student athlete must have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated (Division I and II only) or minimum of 12 rounds for Division III only. Rounds as an individual count toward this minimum as do conference championships. Post season rounds are not included.***For 2019-20, the student athlete must have played in at least 50% of the rounds completed by their team throughout the 2019-20 season. Rounds as an individual count toward this minimum.***
- Nominees do not need to compete in the NCAA Championship to be eligible.
- The Head Coach of the school making nominations MUST be an active member of the Women's Golf Coaches Association.
- A final GPA must be verified at the conclusion of the school year.