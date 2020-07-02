Four Aggie golfers named WGCA All-American Scholars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Four members of the Texas A&M women’s golf team were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team, which requires a 3.50 grade point average or higher.

Making the elite team were senior Courtney Dow, junior Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Brooke Tyree and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. In addition to all four Aggies carrying above a 3.50 cumulative GPA, Dow, Schwienteck and Tyree posted perfect 4.0 GPA last spring.

The WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams recognize the outstanding academic and athletic achievements in women's college golf. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection to these teams in college athletics (3.50 GPA), the WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams continue to demonstrate the high level academic achievements of our players.

To be nominated a student athlete must meet the following criteria: