Advertisement

Four Aggie golfers named WGCA All-American Scholars

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Communications
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Four members of the Texas A&M women’s golf team were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team, which requires a 3.50 grade point average or higher. 

Making the elite team were senior Courtney Dow, junior Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Brooke Tyree and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. In addition to all four Aggies carrying above a 3.50 cumulative GPA, Dow, Schwienteck and Tyree posted perfect 4.0 GPA last spring.

The WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams recognize the outstanding academic and athletic achievements in women's college golf. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection to these teams in college athletics (3.50 GPA), the WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams continue to demonstrate the high level academic achievements of our players.

To be nominated a student athlete must meet the following criteria:

  • Have an overall grade point average of 3.50 or higher (on a 4.00 scale) for the entirety of their collegiate career.
  • Must be an amateur and on the team's roster through the conclusion of the team's season. 
  • Be of high moral character and in good standing at the college making the nomination. The Head Golf Coach, Athletic Director, or the Faculty Athletic Representative must certify the accuracy of the information on the nomination form.
  • The student athlete must have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated (Division I and II only) or minimum of 12 rounds for Division III only. Rounds as an individual count toward this minimum as do conference championships.  Post season rounds are not included.***For 2019-20, the student athlete must have played in at least 50% of the rounds completed by their team throughout the 2019-20 season. Rounds as an individual count toward this minimum.***
  • Nominees do not need to compete in the NCAA Championship to be eligible.
  • The Head Coach of the school making nominations MUST be an active member of the Women's Golf Coaches Association.
  • A final GPA must be verified at the conclusion of the school year.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M football settles rules violation with NCAA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M Athletics stressed that the violations were isolated and unintentional and both the university and head football coach Jimbo Fisher worked actively to resolve the issue.

Sports

UIL recommending a pause in summer workouts

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The University Interscholastic League put out a tweet Wednesday suggesting school consider taking a break in their summer workouts.

Sports

Bombers Take Game 2 Against the Hairy Men

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers improved to 2-0 tonight with a 6-3 win over the visiting Round Rock Hairy Men. Brazos Valley prevailed despite having just three hits all game.

Sports

Four Track & Field Signees Named 2019-20 Gatorade Athlete of the Year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
2020 Texas A&M Track & Field signees Devon Achane, Sam Hankins, Brandon Miller and Angellica Street have each been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year in their respective states, the company announced earlier this week.

Latest News

Sports

UIL recommending a pause in summer workouts

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Texas A&M Set to Face Boise State at The Battleground 2k20

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team added a quality non-conference opponent to its 2020-21 schedule with a neutral site matchup against Boise State as part of The Battleground 2k20.

Sports

Ten Aggies Selected for MLB Summer Player Pools

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Ten Aggies have been selected as part of Major League Baseball’s initial 60-man team summer player pools.

Sports

Bombers win TCL opener over Round Rock Hairy Men 9-4

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Brazos Valley Bombers opened up Texas Collegiate League play with a 9-2 win over the Round Rock Hairy Men at Travis Park on Tuesday night.

Sports

Bombers win TCL opener over Round Rock Hairy Men 9-4

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT

Sports

A&M Swimming & Diving named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Communications
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were both recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as they were each named Scholar All-America Team by the organization Tuesday.