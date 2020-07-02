Four Track & Field Signees Named 2019-20 Gatorade Athlete of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – 2020 Texas A&M Track & Field signees Devon Achane, Sam Hankins, Brandon Miller and Angellica Street have each been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year in their respective states, the company announced earlier this week. For the second consecutive year, Street has been named the Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Achane was named Gatorade Texas Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year, while Hankins was Kansas Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year and Miller garnered Missouri Boys Track & Field of the Year honors. Since 2014, Texas A&M has signed 12 Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year recipients for a total of 15 honors. Sammy Watson won the award in New York in 2015, ’16 and ’17. The 2020 signing class alone has combined for seven Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year honors. Recipients included with Achane, Hankins, Miller and Street are past winners Alicia Burnett and Dominique Mustin. Burnett won the Missouri Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year as a freshman during the 2016-17 season, while Mustin received the award for the state of Arizona during the 2018-19 season. Achane led the Buffalos’ 4x100m relay to a 40.40 in 2020, which ranked as the nation’s fastest time among prep outdoor competitors for the season. He also contributed to the 4x200m and 4x400m relays, which were both ranked second nationally. Individually, he clocked season best times of 10.53 in the 100m dash and 21.57 in the 200m dash, each were within the U.S. Top-25 this spring. In 2019, he was the fastest 200-meter runner in the country, winning the event at the Class 5A state meet outdoors. Achane also ran on the nation’s top 4x100m and 4x200m relays that won gold the state championships and New Balance Nationals Outdoor championships. Achane is also committed to play on the Aggie football team. Hankins is ranked as the nation’s No. 12 recruit in the class of 2020 by MileSplit, he launched a career-best mark at 224 feet and six inches. As a junior he recorded the No. 1 high school throw in the U.S. and ranked as the nation’s No. 18 mark in prep history. He finished his high school career unbeaten in state championship competition, winning the Class 6A outdoor title as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Hankins is the first Gatorade Kansas Boys Track & Field Athlete of the year to be chosen from Manhattan HS. As a senior Miller recorded a season-best 800m time of 1:51.10 this past winter, which ranked as the nation’s fastest performance among prep competitors during the 2020 indoor season. He also contributed to the 4x400m relay that won the Music City High School Indoor Invitational at 3:19.10, the fourth-fastest time this past winter. As a sophomore, he won the state outdoor championships in the 800m and 1,600m. Miller currently ranks as the nation’s No. 10 recruit in the class of 2020 according to MileSplit.Street claimed the Montana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season. She concluded her prep career with the state record in javelin with a throw of 158 feet and 8 inches. A two-time state champion, she set a Class A state meet record in 2019 with a toss of 156-11, which was more than 37 feet ahead of the second-place finisher. Her 2019 season best of 158-8 ranked as the nation’s No. 4 mark among prep competitors. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport. To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field, log on to 12thman.com and follow @aggietfxc.