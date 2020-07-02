Advertisement

Four Track & Field Signees Named 2019-20 Gatorade Athlete of the Year

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – 2020 Texas A&M Track & Field signees Devon Achane, Sam Hankins, Brandon Miller and Angellica Street have each been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year in their respective states, the company announced earlier this week. For the second consecutive year, Street has been named the Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Achane was named Gatorade Texas Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year, while Hankins was Kansas Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year and Miller garnered Missouri Boys Track & Field of the Year honors. Since 2014, Texas A&M has signed 12 Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year recipients for a total of 15 honors. Sammy Watson won the award in New York in 2015, ’16 and ’17. The 2020 signing class alone has combined for seven Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year honors. Recipients included with Achane, Hankins, Miller and Street are past winners Alicia Burnett and Dominique Mustin. Burnett won the Missouri Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year as a freshman during the 2016-17 season, while Mustin received the award for the state of Arizona during the 2018-19 season. Achane led the Buffalos’ 4x100m relay to a 40.40 in 2020, which ranked as the nation’s fastest time among prep outdoor competitors for the season. He also contributed to the 4x200m and 4x400m relays, which were both ranked second nationally. Individually, he clocked season best times of 10.53 in the 100m dash and 21.57 in the 200m dash, each were within the U.S. Top-25 this spring. In 2019, he was the fastest 200-meter runner in the country, winning the event at the Class 5A state meet outdoors. Achane also ran on the nation’s top 4x100m and 4x200m relays that won gold the state championships and New Balance Nationals Outdoor championships. Achane is also committed to play on the Aggie football team. Hankins is ranked as the nation’s No. 12 recruit in the class of 2020 by MileSplit, he launched a career-best mark at 224 feet and six inches. As a junior he recorded the No. 1 high school throw in the U.S. and ranked as the nation’s No. 18 mark in prep history. He finished his high school career unbeaten in state championship competition, winning the Class 6A outdoor title as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Hankins is the first Gatorade Kansas Boys Track & Field Athlete of the year to be chosen from Manhattan HS. As a senior Miller recorded a season-best 800m time of 1:51.10 this past winter, which ranked as the nation’s fastest performance among prep competitors during the 2020 indoor season. He also contributed to the 4x400m relay that won the Music City High School Indoor Invitational at 3:19.10, the fourth-fastest time this past winter. As a sophomore, he won the state outdoor championships in the 800m and 1,600m. Miller currently ranks as the nation’s No. 10 recruit in the class of 2020 according to MileSplit.Street claimed the Montana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season. She concluded her prep career with the state record in javelin with a throw of 158 feet and 8 inches. A two-time state champion, she set a Class A state meet record in 2019 with a toss of 156-11, which was more than 37 feet ahead of the second-place finisher. Her 2019 season best of 158-8 ranked as the nation’s No. 4 mark among prep competitors. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport. To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field, log on to 12thman.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Latest News

Sports

UIL recommending a pause in summer workouts

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By John Wilson
The University Interscholastic League put out a tweet Wednesday suggesting school consider taking a break in their summer workouts.

Sports

Bombers Take Game 2 Against the Hairy Men

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers improved to 2-0 tonight with a 6-3 win over the visiting Round Rock Hairy Men. Brazos Valley prevailed despite having just three hits all game.

Sports

UIL recommending a pause in summer workouts

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Sports

Texas A&M Set to Face Boise State at The Battleground 2k20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team added a quality non-conference opponent to its 2020-21 schedule with a neutral site matchup against Boise State as part of The Battleground 2k20.

Latest News

Sports

Ten Aggies Selected for MLB Summer Player Pools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Ten Aggies have been selected as part of Major League Baseball’s initial 60-man team summer player pools.

Sports

Bombers win TCL opener over Round Rock Hairy Men 9-4

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Brazos Valley Bombers opened up Texas Collegiate League play with a 9-2 win over the Round Rock Hairy Men at Travis Park on Tuesday night.

Sports

Bombers win TCL opener over Round Rock Hairy Men 9-4

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT

Sports

A&M Swimming & Diving named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Communications
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were both recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as they were each named Scholar All-America Team by the organization Tuesday.

Sports

Positive tests force Nuggets to close practice facilities

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Denver Nuggets say they’ve closed their facilities after two members of the team’s traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. A third tested positive this week.

Sports

Bombers Announce One More Addition to 2020 Roster

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce one final addition to the 2020 roster prior to the season opener tonight. John Cheatwood, a pitcher from Marshall, will be joining the Bombers’ complete 34-man roster.