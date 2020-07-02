Fourth of July events across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Fourth of July is on Saturday and while this year’s festivities may not be to the capacity of past celebrations, there are some events still taking place across the Brazos Valley, while adhering to protocol and guidelines set forth by Gov. Abbott and the CDC.

From Bryan to Wheelock to Huntsville, people can still find celebrations with Independence Day parades and fireworks shows.

Below is a breakdown of these events:

July 3

Caldwell

Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell is hosting their 24th Community Wide July 3rd Fireworks Display. The show starts at approximately 9:30 p.m.

It’s free admission and parking is available at the Church, Caldwell High School, and Intermediate Campus.

No pets allowed.

July 4

Wheelock

The Friends of Wheelock School House will be hosting the 26th annual Wheelock 4th of July Parade at 10 a.m.

You can park all along Cavitt Street, Barziza Street, FM 46, FM 391, and Commerce Street.

Parade participants are encouraged to social distance, wear masks, and will not throw candy, jewelry, or any other items to the crowd.

Also, a drive-through hamburger fundraiser will be held at the Wheelock UMC on Commerce Street to raise money for the restoration of the Wheelock School.

For more information on the parade and hamburger fundraiser

Bryan

The Texas A&M University System is hosting a drive-in style fireworks show at the RELLIS Campus in Bryan. It starts at 9 p.m.

Admission is free.

The parking area will open at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers ask guests to stay in their car to help with social distancing.

The firework show will also air live on KBTX.

For more information on the 4th of July Fireworks at Rellis, click here.

Huntsville

The City of Huntsville is hosting their 4th of July Fireworks at the Kate Barr Ross Park at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Staff will be on hand to help with parking, which will be available near soccer fields 6 & 9 and the gazebo at Kate Barr Ross Park.

If you don’t stay in your car to watch the show, bring chairs, coolers, and blankets, according to Kristy Wheeler, Administrative/Recreations Coordinator for the City of Huntsville’s Parks and Leisure Division.

No alcohol or glass bottles are allowed.

“This year with the City of Huntsville our Fourth of July events will be a fireworks display only. It will be an 18-minute display, approximately 18 minutes. It will give people the option to stay in their vehicle to stay safe if that’s what they are comfortable with or we will give them the option to step outside of their vehicles to still social distance and we highly recommend wearing masks to protect them as well.”

The City of Huntsville hopes everyone can make it out to our fireworks display for the 4th of July to celebrate... Posted by City of Huntsville-Recreation Services on Friday, June 26, 2020

Kurten

The Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 17th Annual Kurten Fireworks Show & Fundraiser.

Gates open at 7 p.m., and the fireworks show starts around 9 p.m.

No food will be sold at the event, so guests are allowed to bring their own food and coolers. BBQ’s are not allowed.

Free parking and admission.

No personal fireworks are allowed.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase. The raffle drawing will take place at 8:30 p.m.

For more information on the 17th Annual Kurten Fireworks Show & Fundraiser, click here.

Be sure to visit District2VFD.org for complete rules regarding this years show. There are quite a few changes from... Posted by Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Navasota

The annual Fourth of July Parade starts at 11:00 a.m. and begins at the Navasota Center and ends on 9th Street.

The Freedom Festival will be held downtown with activities, music, and vendors starting at Noon.

The night will end with a first-ever fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Brule Field.

“We want to make sure it’s a safe environment and by that, we are following the Governor's and the CDC's rules. We have a lot of room in Navasota, so you can spread out. Also, we will be offering some hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks here on-site, too for those who may want one or didn't bring one with them."

For more information on the Navasota Freedom Festival, click here.

If you plan to celebrate Independence Day on your own at Lake Bryan, Bryan Utilities says all coolers and cars will be checked upon entry.

To those planning on celebrating Independence Day at Lake Bryan: Please note that all coolers and vehicles will be checked prior to entry. #LakeBryan #BCSTx pic.twitter.com/WwHBb2UmHj — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) July 1, 2020

