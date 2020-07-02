Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state The move announced Thursday is a dramatic ramp up of the Republican governor’s efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Abbott had pushed Texas’ aggressive reopening of the state economy in May. He previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His previous orders had undercut early efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements. Thursday's order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive" coronavirus cases.

HOUSTON (AP) — An audit has found various problems with a Houston Police Department narcotics unit that’s been under scrutiny following a deadly 2019 drug raid. The audit found that officers made hundreds of errors in cases, often weren’t thorough in their investigations, lacked supervision and overpaid informants for the seizure of minuscule amounts of drugs. A group of state lawmakers who've been fighting for months for the audit’s release criticized the report. They called it a “scam” for not detailing the systematic problems within the unit and the police department that ultimately led to the January 2019 drug raid. Houston police declined to comment on the audit.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a soldier missing since April says Army investigators believe the woman was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served. Attorney Natalie Khawam said Thursday that the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods. The Army said Wednesday that a soldier suspected in Guillen's disappearance had killed himself. Officials identified him Thursday as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois. The Army say a civilian suspect has been arrested.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that was drawing fierce criticism because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” was scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday. But on Thursday, he tweeted that the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austin compelled him to postpone. No new date has been set. The owner of the restaurant that was set to host the show, Barrett Brannam, says he had only sold 84 tickets to the concert.