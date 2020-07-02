Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials are criticizing a change in how local hospitals are reporting intensive care unit capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. But officials within the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling medical complex made up of Houston’s major hospitals, say the change was done to provide more accurate information and reassure the public that it was not running out of intensive care unit beds. The change came after the medical center reported its normal ICU capacity was at 100%. Officials with the medical center are reassuring the public and saying they have plenty of capacity.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A lawyer says the family of a missing soldier believes partial remains found in Central Texas are hers. Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood, where she was based. The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command hasn't officially identified the remains, which were found Tuesday. But Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s lawyer, said Wednesday that evidence connects the remains to the missing 20-year-old soldier. She didn’t specify the evidence. The Army says it has identified two suspects in Guillen's disappearance, including a serviceman who killed himself early Wednesday and the civilian wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the investigation of a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid has resulted in charges being filed against six ex-officers. They are accused of routinely using false information to get search warrants and of lying on police reports. The work of the narcotics unit has been under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed. One officer had previously been charged with felony murder for the couple's deaths. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says the new charges were part of a pattern of crimes that eventually resulted in the deadly raid.

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday that it should not have to release immigrant parents detained with their children _ including some infants _ even though a federal judge set a deadline for the children to be freed. Advocates warned that could lead to the renewed separation of families. In court papers, the Trump administration argued Judge Dolly Gee’s findings on Friday were “insufficient” to prove that it had to release all families from three detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania.