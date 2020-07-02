KBTX employee retires after nearly 50 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX is saying good-bye to someone who has been part of our family for nearly fifty years. Todd Carroll started working here in 1973 and since then he’s helped countless business owners promote and advertise their products both on-air and online.

At the age of 18, Carroll was hired in our production department. He would eventually make the move over to the sales department and there he would help countless businesses get their word out about their services. Many of the television commercials seen over the years on KBTX-TV have been produced by Carroll.

“There’s something satisfying about helping a business grow,” said Carrol on Wednesday, his final day here. To help celebrate his retirement, KBTX hosted a surprise drive-by parade in our parking lot and spent nearly two hours sharing stories from friends and fellow colleagues.

“It’s just hard to think of KBTX without you being here,” KBTX General Manager Lori Bruffett said.

Carroll has produced more than 1,000 From The Ground Up stories that are part of a series sponsored by the Producers Cooperative Association. He says the goal of the stories is to help educate the community on agriculture.

Todd Caroll has done a lot for the ag community, the business community, and for local broadcasting. Most importantly, he’s been our friend and as he prepares to spend more time with his wife, kids, and grandkids, it goes without saying he will be missed by us all.

“All the best my friend and thank you for all your hard work and dedication to making KBTX all it can be. As we both know it’s come a long way over the years thanks in large part to your efforts,” said KBTX Sports Director Darryl Bruffett.

On Wednesday, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and the mayors of Bryan and College Station all declared today, July 1, 2020 Todd Carroll Day.

