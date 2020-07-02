Kolache Festival canceled, organizers cite ‘too much uncertainty’ in this pandemic

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - You can add the Caldwell Kolache Festival to the list of events canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival chair Janice Easter said she and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Director spoke this week about whether to proceed with planning for the September 12 event. “We concluded with the uncertainty with everything, it’s in our best interest to cancel,” Easter told News 3′s Karla Castillo Wednesday night.

Easter said they had already scaled back plans for the baking competition to protect everyone against the spread of COVID-19. She said they have a lot of expenses upfront in terms of things like signage and booking entertainment. Easter said there was a concern if they did continue planning, the event could be abruptly shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks or new government mandates as a result of the virus.

According to Easter, this is the first time the festival has been canceled. She noted a couple of times when hurricanes prevented them from hosting the event as planned.

