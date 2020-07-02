Advertisement

Kolache Festival canceled, organizers cite ‘too much uncertainty’ in this pandemic

This is the first time the popular event has been canceled.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - You can add the Caldwell Kolache Festival to the list of events canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival chair Janice Easter said she and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Director spoke this week about whether to proceed with planning for the September 12 event. “We concluded with the uncertainty with everything, it’s in our best interest to cancel,” Easter told News 3′s Karla Castillo Wednesday night.

Easter said they had already scaled back plans for the baking competition to protect everyone against the spread of COVID-19. She said they have a lot of expenses upfront in terms of things like signage and booking entertainment. Easter said there was a concern if they did continue planning, the event could be abruptly shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks or new government mandates as a result of the virus.

According to Easter, this is the first time the festival has been canceled. She noted a couple of times when hurricanes prevented them from hosting the event as planned.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two dead following shooting in College Station subdivison

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette and Kendall Hogan
This is a developing story. Keep checking back on this page for new details as they are released.

Sports

UIL recommending a pause in summer workouts

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By John Wilson
The University Interscholastic League put out a tweet Wednesday suggesting school consider taking a break in their summer workouts.

News

KBTX employee retires after nearly 50 years

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Todd Carroll started his television career at KBTX in 1973.

News

KBTX employee retires after nearly 50 years

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

News

The Brazos Valley Bombers show us what sporting events look like during a pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

TAMU Student Senate Sully Forum

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Brazos Valley Food Bank: ‘There is still a need for donations’

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Two dead following shooting in College Station subdivison

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Kolache Festival canceled, organizers cite ‘too much uncertainty’ in this pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 7/1

Updated: 51 minutes ago