Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID

Audit criticizes Houston police unit tied to fatal drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — An audit has found various problems with a Houston Police Department narcotics unit that’s been under scrutiny following a deadly 2019 drug raid. The audit found that officers made hundreds of errors in cases, often weren’t thorough in their investigations, lacked supervision and overpaid informants for the seizure of minuscule amounts of drugs. A group of state lawmakers who've been fighting for months for the audit’s release criticized the report. They called it a “scam” for not detailing the systematic problems within the unit and the police department that ultimately led to the January 2019 drug raid. Houston police declined to comment on the audit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Critics slam changes in ICU capacity reporting in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials are criticizing a change in how local hospitals are reporting intensive care unit capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. But officials within the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling medical complex made up of Houston’s major hospitals, say the change was done to provide more accurate information and reassure the public that it was not running out of intensive care unit beds. The change came after the medical center reported its normal ICU capacity was at 100%. Officials with the medical center are reassuring the public and saying they have plenty of capacity.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Attorney: Missing Texas solider was killed at Fort Hood

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a soldier missing since April says Army investigators believe the woman was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served. Attorney Natalie Khawam said Thursday that the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods. The Army said Wednesday that a soldier suspected in Guillen's disappearance had killed himself. Officials identified him Thursday as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois. The Army say a civilian suspect has been arrested.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VANILLA ICE

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that was drawing fierce criticism because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” was scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday. But on Thursday, he tweeted that the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austin compelled him to postpone. No new date has been set. The owner of the restaurant that was set to host the show, Barrett Brannam, says he had only sold 84 tickets to the concert.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-MASK

Texas woman spits on counter after being told to wear a mask

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A woman in Fort Worth, Texas became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask. The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier as the clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so. In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses.

BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRLINES-LOANS

American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US

DALLAS (AP) — Five airlines including American Airlines have reached tentative agreements for new loans from the government to help them survive the virus pandemic. The Treasury Department said Thursday it had letters of intent with American, Spirit, Frontier, Hawaiian and SkyWest. Those and all other leading U.S. airlines previously accepted a combination of grants and loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30. These five are the first to take loans from a separate $25 billion kitty that Congress set aside under a $2.2 billion measure to help companies hurt by the pandemic. Air travel in the U.S. dropped about 95% by mid-April. It has recovered slowly but remains down about 75% from a year ago.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEXICO

Mexican border state governor says he has COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas says he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth state leader in the country to be infected by the new coronavirus. Gov. Francisco Cabeza de Vaca said on his official Twitter account Thursday that he'll continue working. The state south of Texas has recorded more than 6,000 confirmed cases and at least 356 deaths, though low rates of testing mean the actual number of infections is belived to be vastly higher. México as a whole has reported more than 231.000 casos of COVID-19 and 28.510 deaths.

HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID

Texas DA files new charges resulting from deadly drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the investigation of a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid has resulted in charges being filed against six ex-officers. They are accused of routinely using false information to get search warrants and of lying on police reports. The work of the narcotics unit has been under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed. One officer had previously been charged with felony murder for the couple's deaths. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says the new charges were part of a pattern of crimes that eventually resulted in the deadly raid.

MEXICO-LABOR LAWYER FREED

Crusading Mexican labor lawyer freed, banned from traveling

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Crusading Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto has been released from jail, but will be banned from travelling to the border state of Tamaulipas where she led a historic 2018 battle for higher wages. Prieto will be required to live in the state of Chihuahua for the next 2 1/2 years, according to a judge's order announced late Wednesday. Prieto had faced charges that include inciting riot, threats and coercion. In a video she posted after her release around midnight, Prieto called the ban unconstitutional, and said she had asked for police protection because she feared for her life.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

US signals it will resist freeing detained migrant families

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday that it should not have to release immigrant parents detained with their children _ including some infants _ even though a federal judge set a deadline for the children to be freed. Advocates warned that could lead to the renewed separation of families. In court papers, the Trump administration argued Judge Dolly Gee’s findings on Friday were “insufficient” to prove that it had to release all families from three detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania.