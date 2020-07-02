New unemployment claims on the rise again

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in six weeks, new unemployment claims in Brazos County are on the rise.

That’s according to the latest unemployment data from the President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, Glen Brewer.

Brewer say from March 7 through June 20, Brazos County has had 11,880 unemployment claims.

Brewer says for the week ending June 20th there were, “461 new claims... that’s actually up from 411 the week before.”

“We’ll actually probably see those numbers go up again,” Brewer explains, “as the closures of bars and taverns comes into effect in the next couple of weeks.”

But he says that’s not the real problem here.

Brewer tells us he’s more worried about trying to turn the economy off and on again repeatedly.

“Businesses are not like light switches,” Brewer tells us. “they’re not made to just flip off and on; hiring employees, letting them go, stocking inventory, depleting inventory.”

But he says most businesses are really starting to get the hang of social distancing.

“[Most businesses are] doing the jobs they need to do to keep us safe,” Brewer says.

As for bar and tavern owenrs, Brewer explains, “they’re gonna see how long this lasts and see how we can get through that.”

