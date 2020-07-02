Petition to remove Walker County Confederate monument reaches more than 4,000

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -

The debate continues regarding a Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds in Huntsville.

Nearly two weeks ago we told you about a small rally at the Walker County Courthouse. Groups including some Huntsville residents, Black Lives Matter, local pastors, politicians and the NAACP are advocating for the monument to be removed. It was erected in 1956 and says it’s in memory of Confederate Patriots. An online petition to remove the monument has more than four thousand signatures now.

“We did all go and speak to the commissioner’s court of the county and we, they did not seem to be super excited by the idea of taking it down but there were a lot of people there in support of taking it down and there were a few people there in support of leaving it up,” said Kathleen Williams, the petition organizer and a Huntsville High School Student.

Protesters had wanted the item discussed at Monday’s special commissioner’s court meeting. The Walker County Judge said Thursday afternoon he expects the issue to be discussed later this month.

Our previous story on the rally can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.