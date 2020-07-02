Plenty of heat, modest rain chance into the holiday weekend

Welcome to July where the days are long, the temperatures are hot, and the humidity is muggy. High pressure slides to the west by the end of Thursday after starting the day over the Brazos Valley. Biggest change we find tomorrow: afternoon highs a few degrees hotter and wind a little bit lighter. Heat index values are still expected around or above 105° by the heat of the day. Slightly drier air arrives for a very short amount of time, helping to bring a sunrise temperature in the mid-70s by Friday.

Rain chance? It looks slim for now. Thunderstorms could develop Thursday near the Arklatex through the afternoon hours. There is a small inkling those storms try to reach the Northeastern Brazos Valley between 5 and 7pm, before falling apart. For now, the chance is only a 10% potential for folks in Leon, Houston, Trinity, and Madison Counties. An area of low pressure over the Southeast US will allow disturbances to swing around by the holiday weekend. The Brazos Valley is close but looks to be just that much too far west of a better rain chance. Still, isolated rain to a brief lightning concern may spring up for a few hours for the 4th of July. Otherwise, Independence Day is expected to bring mid-to-upper 90s and heat index values in the 100° - 105° range.

Thursday: Partly cloudy by afternoon with an isolated chance for rain. High: 97. Heat Index: 103-106. Wind: SSW 15-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy by afternoon with an isolated chance for rain. High: 98. Heat Index: 103-106. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.