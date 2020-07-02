Advertisement

Texas A&M student senate hears from Aggies about Sul Ross statue

By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s student senate now has more insight as to how their fellow Aggies feel about the Sul Ross statue on campus.

The governing body held a virtual forum Wednesday for students to voice their concerns or support for the memorial. This comes after multiple protests both defending the statue and demanding it be torn down.

Many students have suggested replacing Ross’s statue with one of Mathew Gaines, a former slave who later helped secure the land grant for what would become Texas A&M.

Other options presented during Wednesday night’s forum would be to place a Gaines statue in the Academic Plaza across from Sully, or to move the controversial monument to an on-campus museum or library.

The student senate plans to hold another meeting to determine whether they support keeping the statue or want it removed.

