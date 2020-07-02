Advertisement

Texas Mushroom Festival canceled

(KTUU)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Texas Mushroom Festival and Gala dinner has been canceled.

Originally scheduled for October 16 and 17, the decision to cancel was made in order to protect the safety of staff, volunteers, vendors, and community members.

“Making this decision was not easy because we look forward to this event each year,” said Jill Barnes, president of the Texas Mushroom Festival. “However, it was necessary. We will continue to plan for next year, and we will take this as an opportunity to improve 2021 even more.”

