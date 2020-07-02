The Brazos Valley Bombers show us what sporting events look like during a pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Bombers Baseball is back in the Bryan as Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed sporting events to resume under certain guidelines.

The governor’s guidelines allow sporting events to occur in Texas with approval from local leaders, as long as venues operate at 50% occupancy, and the use face masks is encouraged.

The Brazos Valley Bombers founder and co-owner, Uri Geva, has been working with the Brazos County Health District, the City of Bryan and other local doctors to create a fun, yet safe environment for fans while following the guidelines.

“We’re making sure that everybody feels as safe as possible and that we’re mitigating risks for our fans, our players and everyone involved,” said Geva.

Bombers Baseball officially returned to Travis Park this week, and for the first time, many fans got to experience what it’s like to attend a sporting event during a pandemic.

Travis Park is open at 50% occupancy; social distancing markers have been implemented in the stands, and in lines for tickets, the restroom and the concession stand. Everyone is also required to wear a mask.

“The mask is a big deal,” said Geva. ”Wear a mask when you get in as a fan is what we ask. Wear a mask when you go to the restroom. Wear a mask when you’re standing in line at the concession stand. Otherwise, when you’re sitting in the stands, drinking a beer, eating your hot dog, whatever; have a good time, enjoy it. You can take the mask off.”

To limit the spread of the virus, Geva says the players aren’t currently signing autographs. Kid Zone activities have also been limited. Geva says their interns will participate in the in-game entertainment activities so kids don’t get too close to the players.

We spoke with Dr. Lon Young Wednesday and he says it’s safest to attend a Bombers game if you’re sitting with immediate members of your family, wearing a mask and are able to properly distance from other fans.

Dr. Young recommends fans wear face masks as much as possible at games, even if they’re outdoors. He says the longer fans sit in one spot without a mask, the likelihood of respiratory droplets accumulating and spreading increases. He also says it’s a good idea to not yell or cheer without a mask because it could cause more droplets to leave your mouth and spread.

Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker says the Bombers are doing a good job of following the governor’s guidelines.

“They’re doing it in a safe way, having folks wear masks and then, of course, there’s the 50% rule that they have to abide by. They’ve done a super job for us so we’re really fortunate and proud to have the bombers right here in Bryan,” said Walker.

He also reminds fans that COVID-19 is still spreading in our community and that people need to wear masks and practice social distancing. In the same breath, he encourages the community to take care of their mental health as well.

“Sometimes that means getting outdoors and enjoying those things that we so much love to do, and if that means going to a baseball game, as long as you’re doing it in a healthy way, then I encourage folks to go out to a baseball game,” said Walker.

Right now, Geva says he’s happy to bring baseball back and is looking forward to having fans come out for more games and their first fireworks show of the season on July 10.

“I think as one of our season ticket holders said it best, ‘My heart skipped a few beats because we got to see live baseball’ so it feels amazing and I feel truly blessed to be in a community that’s making this happen,” said Geva.

