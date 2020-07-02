Treat of the Day: First Friday in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Downtown Bryan is open for business and they’re celebrating on Friday with a half virtual, half in-person First Friday event.

We talked with Katelyn Borw, she’s the Senior Events Coordinator for the Downtown Bryan Association who is hosting the event.

She says this month’s event will look a bit different than June’s.

“Bars are closed and restaurants have had to scale back a bit,” Brown explains, “but first Friday is happening!”

She says there will be a live virtual stream of the event on the Downtown Bryan Association’s Facebook page and on their Instagram page.

Brown tells us “At this time there will not be a live concert, street musicians or other community groups at First Friday.”

But she says that won’t take away from the fun.

“It will look a little bit different,” Brown says “but anyone who wants to come experience downtown Bryan is welcome to come.”

She encourages everyone to comply with the recent order from the governor, mandating masks in public.

Check out the complete list of businesses participating right here on the Downtown Bryan Association’s website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.