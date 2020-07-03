Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week: Bella and Midnight

Shelter employees say these sisters are "the life of the party."
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bella and Midnight are our Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

Shelter employees say these sisters are the life of the party. They love to play with toys, chase each other and wrestle. The kittens are great at keeping each other company, and they are good snuggle buddies once they get tired from playing. Both of these cuties are spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. They’re just $25 dollars to adopt through the month of July. You can fill out their adoption application here.

Independence Day is not the only holiday being celebrated at the shelter this month. Aggieland Humane is celebrating Christmas in July all month long. They’ve reduced adoption fees to just $25. There are more than 65 cats, kittens, dogs and puppies waiting to be adopted. The reduced adoption price still includes the regular adoption package. You can learn more about that and find your favorite adoptable animal here.

Aggieland Humane continues operating by appointment only. To request an appointment to meet a pet, you’re asked to submit your adoption application now to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or email info@aggielandhumane.org.

