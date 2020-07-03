Bombers lose first game of the year in 10-3 decision against Round Rock

The Brazos Valley Bombers saw their 2 game season opening winning streak snapped after a 10-3 loss to Round Rock in the final game of their 3 game series against the Hairy Men Thursday night at Travis Park.

The Bombers struggled to put the ball in play and were held hitless through the first four innings as Round Rock built a 5-0 lead.

The Brazos Valley Bombers will hit the road for the next six games starting with a three game series that will start on Friday in Victoria against the Generals.