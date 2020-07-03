Brazos County confirms 103 new positive COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,168 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 31 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

41 people are currently hospitalized. Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,132 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,331. There have been 20,150 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, July 6, at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 217

77802: 186

77803: 649

77805: 7

77806: 3

77807: 152

77808: 101

77840: 421

77841: 3

77843: 4

77845: 526

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 57 88 Brazos 1,186 2,331 Burleson 64 84 Grimes 253 560 Houston 23 74 Lee 41 62 Leon 6 31 Madison 15 27 Milam 19 92 Montgomery 960 2,353 Robertson 47 57 San Jacinto 15 36 Trinity 17 39 Walker 355 2,181 Waller 61 159 Washington 91 280

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 520 staffed hospital beds with 153 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 14 available ICU beds and 39 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 57 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 57 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 88 total cases and 31 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 64 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 84 total cases, and 19 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 68 active cases. There have been 68 total cases in the county and 66 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 32 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 185 active cases and 407 total cases. There have been 222 recoveries and two deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has 23 active cases, with 74 total cases. There have been 50 recovered cases and one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 62 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 31 total cases, with 6 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 27 cases with 12 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 19 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 92 total cases and 73 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 960 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,353 total cases and 1,356 recovered cases. There are currently 24 hospitalizations and there have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 48 active COVID-19 cases, with 58 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 24

77856 - 17

77837 - 4

77629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 36 cases with 20 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 39 total cases with 19 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,181 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 355 cases are active in the community and 186 are recovered community cases. 1,640 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 61 active cases of COVID-19. There are 159 total cases and 98 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 91 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 280 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 82,732 active cases and 90,720 recoveries. There have been 175,977 total cases reported and 2,212,947 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,525 Texans have died from COVID-19.

244 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 32,859 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 2, at 3:40 p.m.