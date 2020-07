BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities has reported that scammers are calling BTU customers claiming that they will turn off their power if the customer does not make an immediate payment.

BTU warns that the caller ID even shows a BTU number.

The utilities company said they will never call residential customers to demand payment.

SCAM ALERT - BTU has reports of scammers calling customers stating their power will be cut off unless they make an immediate payment. The caller ID even shows the BTU number. BTU will never call residential customers to demand payment. This is a SCAM. Please share this post! — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) July 3, 2020

