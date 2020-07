COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are responding to a suspicious package on the 800 block of Texas Ave.

CSPD have notified surrounding businesses and are asking people to stay out of the area. A bomb squad is on the way to investigate.

We are responding to a suspicious package in the 800 block of Texas. Please avoid the area. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.