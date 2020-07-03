Enjoy a drive-in fireworks show at RELLIS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday The Texas A&M University System is hosting 4th of July Fireworks at RELLIS. The drive-in fireworks event is a way for the community to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and socially distant manner while still celebrating with a bang!

The fireworks show is free to the community and starts at 9 p.m. Guests will be able to start parking at 7:30 p.m.

”I think a lot of fireworks displays aren’t going to happen in the country this year because of the COVID and they don’t want people mingling. [At the Rellis Campus,] there is so much land so many parking places on both sides that literally will ring where the fireworks are going to be. There will be plenty of people to guide people to the parking places and show them where to go and what to do and things like that. So it will be a great fireworks display and a way to continue the tradition in the midst of these problems we are having.”

The firework show itself is planned to be historic.

”We wanted to do a little research, and we wanted this to be the largest fireworks that have ever happened in Brazos County.”

However, it’s important for people to still practice COVID-19 protocols.

“Guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, including remaining with their vehicles during the show, wearing face masks when appropriate, maintaining six feet of distance between others and staying home if feeling ill,” according to The Texas A&M University System.

The large layout of the RELLIS Campus in Bryan makes it an ideal location for an event like this and of this magnitude.

”It occurred to us that we could get away with having a fireworks presentation at the RELLIS Campus,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor. “People could bring their cars. Particularly pickups, back up to it. Put chairs in the back, the whole bit, and just stick with their cars and we could accommodate 10 or 20,000 people if we had to. "

There is not a bad seat in the house when it comes to viewing the show at the RELLIS Campus, according to Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.

When guests arrive, parking will look a little different to accommodate social distancing.

“We are going to park in every other space or in spaces where we don’t have spaces [marked] there will be at least six feet between the cars,” said A&M Transportation’s Regents Fellow Tim Lomax. “We are going to try to keep everyone socially distant, so they can stay near their car, but don’t have to stay in their car.”

WTAW will be playing patriotic music for the show.

If you are unable to make it to the event it will be televised live on KBTX.

For those attending the event, Chancellor Sharp did have an important message for them.

“Be safe. Respect everybody. Stay right there with your car or inside your car or truck. Do not go wandering around because you don’t know if you are an asymptomatic carrier or if somebody else is. Everybody is going to have a great view of the fireworks because you are going to be ringing it [ parked surrounding the fireworks]. So everybody is going to have an equally great view of the fireworks and it out to be a big one.”

For more information and FAQ’s on 4th of July Fireworks at RELLIS event, click here.

The RELLIS Campus is located at 3100 TX-47 in Bryan.

#DriveInFireworks: Chancellor John Sharp would like to invite everyone to enjoy a spectacular Drive-In style 4th of July... Posted by The Texas A&M University System on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

