Free Music Friday: Ben Morris & the Great American Boxcar Chorus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just in time for Independence Day, Ben Morris and the Great American Boxcar Chorus made a virtual stop by our KBTX studios to play us into the holiday weekend.

Ben and the Boxcar Chorus are staples in the Bryan-College Station music scene appearing right here on KBTX numerous times.

For the Fourth of July, Ben came up with an idea to honor our patriots here in the Brazos Valley, in Texas, and across the United States of America.

He and the Boxcar Chorus performed a rendition of Johnny Cash’s famous “Ragged Old Flag.”

The song is about a man from a small town who explains to a visitor why his town’s flag is tattered and torn. He tells the man that the flag accompanied George Washington on his journey across the Delaware River, when it flew over Fort McHenry during the war of 1812, how it was ripped in battle during the civil war, bruised and bloodied during both World Wars, proudly flew above the troops in Korea and Vietnam, and how it will continue to fly regardless of what obstacle it faces.

Morris says he hopes the song will unite people across the country even at a time when the country seems more divided than ever.

