Governor’s new COVID-19 order to impact some July 4th gatherings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -

The July 4 holiday will look different around Texas this year. Gov. Greg Abbott is taking new measures to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. The include things like a public mask mandate for every county with 20 or more active positive cases.

Groups of more than ten are being discouraged to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“What this new rules provides is that any gathering outdoors of 10 or more people is prohibited except a local mayor or a local county judge can say based upon their assessment and based on the protocols or the provider of that even... The mayor or county judge would feel it would be safe to proceed,” said Abbott. “It’s intended to make sure that for these outdoor gathering like a 4th of July fireworks show there will be an elected official in charge who can evaluate the protocols and to ensure that gathering will be safe.”

Around Bryan / College Station the new orders have families adjusting their holiday plans. The American Flags are out and people are ready to celebrate this Independence Day weekend.

”We’re not gathering large groups so we wanted to do something to still have that sense of celebrating being a part of our community,” said Grace Davis, a College Station mother of three. She still plans to celebrate Saturday, but it will be different.

”My husband is bringing his BBQ pit out to the road in front of our house and in a safe way we’re going to BBQ some hot dogs, have some different like some chips in separate bags and stuff so we’re just inviting a couple of our neighbors. Nothing too big," she said.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the Governor’s orders will be difficult to enforce, but people should take precautions.

“Consider what it is that you can do to keep yourself and your friends safe,” said Mooney.

Mooney said people should follow the new face mask mandates and gathering restrictions.

”The biggest thing is the governor is getting a lot of information from some very qualified people and it has really prompted him to move from his original stance of, ‘No I’m not going to do masks,‘” said Mooney.

The Copperfield Neighborhood in Bryan still has their annual July 4th parade scheduled. Parade goers are being asked to bring masks, spread far out if spectating and all should social distance.”

I’ve worked with the city and they’re getting the permit for that to follow all their guidelines as well so again I believe that we are following all those guidelines that we can have a fun, safe event,” said Jeff Hobbs, the Copperfield Parade Organizer.

“I always say you know do what’s best for you and your family. I have daughters that I want to keep safe as well so you know we will be doing our best to stay physically distant and have a mask when we need it,” said Hobbs.

”I’m just ready for 2020 to end like ready for this to be over with,” Davis said.

Lake Bryan is open to the public and it should be very full this July 4 weekend. Some of the ongoing changes include groups now larger than five. Fireworks aren’t allowed and people are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face masks when around others if possible. Pavilion and event rentals are also not happening.

Mayor Mooney said he wants the council to remove the end date for their newly adopted face mask policy, so it can be extended it even after the governor’s mandate ends, if that becomes necessary.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.