Hazy Days: Holiday weekend brings plenty of heat, small rain chance

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After managing the coolest morning of the week (down to 78!!) we’re likely going to see the hottest two days of the year (so far) for the start of the holiday weekend.

Hot and hazy weather is expected for the weekend, with only a small chance for showers and storms, especially Sunday.
Hot and hazy weather is expected for the weekend, with only a small chance for showers and storms, especially Sunday.

Heat, haze, and a slightly lower dose of humidity are coming everyone’s way for the holiday weekend. We will be on the “outside” of a ridge of high pressure setting up across most of the Lone Star State, but we should hold off most rain until the beginning of next week. The uncertainty comes from just how far west expected storms near the Sabine River can trot toward our eastern counties over the next couple days.

Hot and hazy weather is expected for the weekend, with only a small chance for showers and storms, especially Sunday.
Hot and hazy weather is expected for the weekend, with only a small chance for showers and storms, especially Sunday.

In this “northern flow”, disturbances will flow north to south around the high pressure ridge, and pop up storms throughout the weekend just to our east, especially in the afternoon. Right now, it looks like we will be enough under the influence of this ridge to allow storms to peter out once they reach the area. That being said, the reason we have low-end rain chances this weekend (even through the evening Independence Day) is because of this small uncertainty.

Bottom line: Will you see rain? Probably not, but it will be possible, especially into Sunday. Stay cool, and best wishes for a safe and happy holiday weekend!

For a deeper conversation on this upper level pattern, view the video below.

Friday Morning Live Weather Update

😎🇺🇸Happy Friday! Let's get a look at the holiday weekend forecast and when we could see the triple digits

Posted by KBTX Media on Friday, July 3, 2020

