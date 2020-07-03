Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state. The move announced Thursday is a dramatic ramp-up of the Republican governor’s efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Abbott had pushed Texas’ aggressive reopening of the state economy in May. He previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His previous orders had undercut early efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements. Thursday's order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive" coronavirus cases."

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The CEO of New Mexico’s commercial spacecraft launch facility has been placed on administrative leave, but state officials aren’t saying why. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Dan Hicks was recently placed on leave after confirming it with New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes. She chairs the New Mexico Spaceport Authority’s board of directors. However, Keyes did not provide any details. Among Hicks’ responsibilities was strengthening a business model to sustain the spaceport, which was initially constructed in Sierra County between 2006 and 2012 with $220 million in public funding.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal and military investigators say a soldier missing since April was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base. A criminal complaint released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider Vanessa Guillen. The document says Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, Texas, helped the soldier, Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood then dismembered her body. The Army says Robinson fatally shot himself.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced Thursday he will sit out all team activities until the school starts making campus changes sought by dozens of football players and other Longhorns athletes. Those demands include renaming several buildings and a call to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas." The athletes made the demands amid calls for racial justice following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. Overshown played in eight games last season.