Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state. The move announced Thursday is a dramatic ramp-up of the Republican governor’s efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Abbott had pushed Texas’ aggressive reopening of the state economy in May. He previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His previous orders had undercut early efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements. Thursday's order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive" coronavirus cases."

SPICEWOOD, Texas (AP) — Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual. Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via livestream. Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman. Some of the artists will be at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will stream live from elsewhere. Nelson’s event started in 1972 and has been held most years since, moving around Texas and occasionally outside the Lone Star State.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The CEO of New Mexico’s commercial spacecraft launch facility has been placed on administrative leave, but state officials aren’t saying why. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Dan Hicks was recently placed on leave after confirming it with New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes. She chairs the New Mexico Spaceport Authority’s board of directors. However, Keyes did not provide any details. Among Hicks’ responsibilities was strengthening a business model to sustain the spaceport, which was initially constructed in Sierra County between 2006 and 2012 with $220 million in public funding.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal and military investigators say a soldier missing since April was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base. A criminal complaint released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider Vanessa Guillen. The document says Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, Texas, helped the soldier, Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood then dismembered her body. The Army says Robinson fatally shot himself.