Hot and hazy July 4th, with a small shot at a few isolated showers

Another hot and hazy Friday afternoon wraps up our workweek as we gear up for an exciting weekend ahead. After mixing in some drier air, skies should remain mostly clear tonight which will allow us to cool down into the mid 70s across the area - quite a treat after only being able to cool down into the low 80s and upper 70s in the mornings throughout this past week!

Heading into Saturday, the heat and the haze stick around as we continue to monitor - you guessed it - the Saharan dust! Temperatures are headed for the upper 90s by the afternoon, and I think if some of us can tap into more sunshine than cloud cover, a few 100 degree readings are not ruled out. A slight shot at rain looks to be possible Saturday afternoon and into the early evening. Overall, if we do see a few isolated showers or a stray rumble of thunder, the best shot looks to be east of I-45. We’ll watch to see how far west they can travel and if they can survive after the sun goes down, but overall any outdoor plans you may have to pop some fireworks look to be on the safe side.

Sunday brings a slightly better chance for rain, which is the trend that we’ll see heading into next week. Daily afternoon rain chances slip back into the forecast as the humidity starts to pump back in and the haze from the Saharan dust starts to filter out.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 99. Heat Index: 100-102. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible after sunset. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy by afternoon with a 30% chance for rain. High: 97. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

