Hottest days of the year (so far) this holiday weekend

Good news: the humidity is expected to drop enough to only add a few degrees to the “feels-like” temperature for the next several afternoons. Bad news: drier air is easier to heat up, allowing thermometers to nudge closer to the 100° mark. Highs are expected to top off a degree or two shy of the century mark for both Friday and Saturday afternoon. Mornings may feel a bit stuffy, but all-in-all start in the seasonable mid-70s. The wind is light and the clouds are scarce -- UV index will be high enough to start a sunburn in 10 minutes or less. Water, sunscreen, and breaks in the shade / AC / pool will be needed this holiday weekend.

While the rain chance is not overwhelming over the next 48 hours, it is not totally ruled out. Friday will find rain and thunderstorms developing northeast of the Brazos Valley. There is a small chance a few of these storms could reach the east / northeast portions of the area between 5pm and 7pm. Most remain dry. Saturday is harder to pin down exactly where a pop-up shower or storm may form -- but the isolated chance is there through the heat of the afternoon and the first few hours of the evening. At this point, no concerns for evening plans in the backyards or for the few fireworks shows that are scheduled for the night sky. Keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather app handy in case a brief lightning concern comes close between 3pm and 8pm.

Friday: Partly cloudy by afternoon with an isolated chance for rain. High: 98. Heat Index: 100-102. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Heat Index: 100-102. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible after sunset. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

