Longtime Northgate barber shop hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Aggieland Barber Shop has been open more than 60 years.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jesse Medina describes his barbershop as “an old time barbershop run by an old Navy guy.” Before opening Aggieland Barber Shop, Medina learned how to cut hair while serving in the military.

"On that ship during the Korean War. I never thought I was going to be doing it this long," said Medina.

Medina has had the shop in Northgate for more than 60 years, but has never experienced a hit to his business like the coronavirus.

“It’s been pretty slow,” said Medina. “I hope that sooner or later people will need a haircut, which they will, but not every six months,” he continued.

When hair salons and barber shops were shut down for a month it was the longest Medina hadn’t been at work.

"I looked it up. In 64 years, I was off 24 days. I never had run into a situation like this," said Medina.

Medina says he hasn't thought about closing permanently.

“Well, I never thought about retiring. I can still do my work. I don’t know what I would do if I retire because I’ve been here so long,” said Medina.

He says he'll keep showing up to work every day.

"You just have to play it by ear. It's slow right now, but periodically I get some work and I just like to be here you know and enjoy my music and my puzzles," said Medina.

Medina knows everyone is having a rough time but encourages them to keep the faith.'

“I’m pretty sure, Lord willing, this will get better,” said Media.

Aggieland Barber Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

