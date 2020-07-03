Advertisement

MLB announces 1.2% of COVID-19 tests are positive

(WTVG)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Major League Baseball announced the first set of results for COVID-19 testing across the league. 38 tests came out positive out of the 3,185 total samples collected.

Teams opened up summer camp on Friday in anticipation of opening day on July 23rd or 24th. The Houston Astros General Manager James Click said the Astros had additional positive COVID-19 tests ahead of their summer camp, but he would not say how many.

