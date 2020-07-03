Organizers preparing for for firework show at Rellis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Organizers for the 4th of July Fireworks show at Rellis have spent that last few days setting up the firing site.

“We started setting up those sites in the last day or two and fireworks are to come,” said Joe Cerney, the show operator.

Cerney says more than 1,100 fireworks will go off on Saturday.

"Five different sites that will be firing throughout the show at different times to the music and they'll be ranging in height to one to 200 feet up to 1,000 feet," said Cerney.

Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transporation Insitute says the tricky part is to figure out how to handle the traffic.

“For several weeks we’ve been working with the event organizers so we can understand what the plan is and then working with law enforcement, security and parking folks to try and coordinate,” said Lomax.

Lomax says they do plan to make sure people are social distancing during the show.

"We're going to maintain about six feet between cars so people can get out of their cars and enjoy the fireworks," said Lomax.

Lomax says they have enough space for more than 4,000 vehicles, so when it's time to leave remember to be patient.

“Everyone is going to leave at once so it’s going to be really important for everybody to be a little patient. We’re going to try and get everyone out as soon as we can,” said Lomax.

Vehicles can start grabbing their spot at 7:30 p.m., the show will start at 9 p.m.

After the show, they will be closing off the ramp on Highway 47 the exits on to Highway 21 to help with traffic.

