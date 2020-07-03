Past & Present: 4th of July weather in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The hottest temperature ever recorded on a July 4th in Bryan-College Station: 87 years ago when the thermometer touched 103° in 1933. 2020′s version of the 4th is not expected to be that hot -- but it may come close.

Good news: the humidity in the Brazos Valley is coming down over the next few days. It will not feel overly refreshing when you step outside, but we can back down from feeling like 105°+ through the afternoon hours!

Bad news: drier air tends to heat up quicker, which in turn will move afternoon highs closer to the 100° mark over the next few days.

HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT INDEPENDENCE DAY SATURDAY

Scattered morning clouds will give way to ample sunshine between mid-morning and early afternoon. As temperatures start to climb into the 90s, new clouds are expected to dot the Brazos Valley’s skyline. A few showers to a stray thunderstorm will be possible between 2pm and 7pm. Any storms that develop are expected to move from north to south and should not linger long. Severe weather is NOT expected -- however, heavy rain and lightning may have you scampering indoors for a short bit.

Hot highs and hazy skies come along with that isolated, 20% chance for rain and rumbles. The current forecast turns morning mid-70s into afternoon upper 90s. Tack on the humidity and it will feel more like 100° - 102°. A high concentration of Saharan dust will give the sky a milky, gray look at times.

Fireworks Forecast | July 4, 2020 (KBTX)

Headed out to catch one of the socially distanced fireworks shows Saturday evening? Rain chance should fizzle with the loss of daytime heat, but an isolated shower or lingering lightning concern may remain until just after sunset. As of this forecast, the rocket’s red glare should not have any issues lightning up the 4th of July sky!

LOOKING BACK:

Think back just a few years ago -- remember the flooding rain that fell in the Houston area on Independence Day 2018? While the Brazos Valley only managed light showers that morning, the heavy rain of the area helped to keep temperatures cool and the humidity low. Here’s a look at how the holiday played out over the past decade:

Looking Back: 10 years of 4th of July Weather (KBTX)

Of the ten years, only three collected measurable rain -- officially -- at Easterwood Airport.

2014: 0.03″

2017: 0.56″

2018: 0.11"

As for extremes, these are the most significant July 4th stats we have, since records began back in 1882:

HOTTEST AFTERNOON : 103° - 1933 (87 years ago)

COOLEST AFTERNOON : 77° - 1942 (78 years ago)

COOLEST MORNING : 63° - 1924 (96 years ago)

WARMEST MORNING : 80° - 2016 (4 years ago)

WETTEST 24 HOURS: 1.56″ - 2006 (14 years ago)

