Aggie Christian Roa has signed with the Cincinnati Reds.

Officially a member of the @reds ! Thank you @borascorp, Scott, Jess and everyone involved in getting this deal done. Excited for the journey ahead #goreds #zoomsign #Łoading...⏳ pic.twitter.com/ghSooJEdqZ — Christian Roa (@Christianroa24) July 2, 2020

The right handed pitcher was a second round selection by Cincinnati. Roa was the 48th overall selection.

Roa was 5-3 in his Texas A&M career with a 4.25 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82.2 innings.