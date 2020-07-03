Associated Press Texas Daybook for Friday, Jul. 03.

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 03 5:00 PM iHeartMedia launches virtual 'Summer Camp with the Stars' - iHeartMedia launches 'Summer Camp with the Stars', a virtual four-week series featuring the top names in music helping millions of children across the U.S. missing out on summer camp due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Series launches with AJ McClean teaching a dance class with his daughter from their home

Weblinks: http://www.iheartmedia.com, https://twitter.com/iheartmedia

Contacts: Danielle Vitucci, iHeartMedia, DanielleVitucci@iHeartMedia.com, 1 646 343 2425

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 03 CANCELED: Vanilla Ice scheduled to perform 4th of July show in Texas despite surge in coronavirus cases - CANCELED: Independence Day Throwback Beach Party, 4th of July concert with Vanilla Ice scheduled to headline despite a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state of Texas. The show's capacity is 2,500, which is roughly half of the venue's capacity * Canceled due to the increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers in Austin, TX

Location: Emerald Point Bar & Grill, 5973 Hiline Rd, Austin, TX

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/vanillaice

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 03 - Friday, Jul. 10 Little People of America Annual National Conference - Little People of America Annual National Conference * The non-profit organization provides support and information to people of short stature and their families

Location: JW Marriott Austin, 110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.lpaonline.org/

Contacts: Leah Smith, VP of Public Relations, lpapublicrelations@gmail.com, 1 806 239 5582

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 CANCELED: H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks - CANCELED: H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks, free firework display and performance by the Austin Symphony * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, 800 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.austinsymphony.org/, https://twitter.com/AustinSymphony

Contacts: Roadway Productions, info@roadwayevents.com, 1 512 441 9015

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Willie Nelson annual Fourth of July Picnic goes online - Willie Nelson's 47th annual Fourth of July Picnic takes place virtually, featuring live performances and a concert film exploring the history of the event, and plans for the future. Lineup includes Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Kurt Vile, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid

Weblinks: http://willienelson.com/, https://twitter.com/willienelson

Contacts: Elaine Schock, Shock Ink, elaine@shockink.com, 1 818 932 0001

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain